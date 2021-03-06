Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 To Go On-Air From March 15; Details Inside

The much-awaited second season of Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya is being produced under Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions in collaboration with Pearl Grey, who is the writer-creative producer-showrunner, will hit the TV screens near you March 15 onwards. The show titled Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 will air on Star Bharat at 8:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The release date was announced along with the promo featuring Anupam Shyam and Pooja Gor. In the teaser, Anupam, who will reprise his role as Sajjan Singh, says that he is back after nine years to take control over the whole of India, Pooja, who will be seen as Pratigya again, vows to hit back at him.

The show also features Arhaan Behll, Chetan Hansraj, Aalika Shaikh, Parvati Sehgal, to name a few. The team is currently shooting the outdoor schedule of the show in Prayagraj.

In the first season of the show, Pratigya, who was born and brought up in a progressive family, was forced to marry her stalker, Krishna. She eventually falls in love with him, and he too joins her in fighting for her rights in the regressive Thakur family.

