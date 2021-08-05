Actor Manoj Bajpayee To Anchor Three Episodes Of Sony Entertainment Television’s Crime Patrol Satark

The supremely talented and award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has made a mark in the entertainment industry with his acting prowess, is all set to anchor 3 episodes of Sony Entertainment Television’s real-life crime drama series Crime Patrol Satark. The actor who is essaying the role of Nikhil Sood, a 'Senior Inspector at Emergency Police Control Room' in the upcoming movie Dial 100, will be seen narrating and unfolding criminal plots on Crime Patrol Satark.

Said Manoj Bajpayee, “Crime as a genre is not just engaging but also eye opening. Crime Patrol Satark has been doing that for a while now and I was happy to associate with the show as an anchor for 3 episodes. I will be seen essaying the role of Nikhil Sood, a 'Senior Inspector at Emergency Police Control Room' in ZEE5’s upcoming original movie Dial 100 which is a race against time kind of a thriller. My experiences through Nikhil’s character helped me anchor Crime Patrol seamlessly as both roles require a certain sense of urgency and a need to identify the tell-tale signs of a criminal activity unfolding.”

Dial 100 is set to premiere on 6th August. Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Siddharth M Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra’s Alchemy Films, Dial 100 is directed by Rensil D’Silva and also stars Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles. The movie unfolds in one night and warns the audience about how one phone call can turn everyone’s life upside down. While Manoj Bajpayee will be seen torn between his duty as a Police Inspector and his responsibility towards his family, Neena Gupta will be seen in a never-seen-before dark role where her character is willing to go to any extent to avenge her son’s death.

Watch Manoj Bajpayee anchor Crime Patrol Satark on 4th, 5th, and 6th August at 10:00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television