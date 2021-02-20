Manu Punjabi On Reports Of Him Dating BB 14 Finalist Nikki Tamboli: Do Jawan Ladka Ladki Dost Bhi Hote Hai

Manu Punjabi On Reports Of Him Dating Nikki Tamboli

When Manu was in the house, Rakhi Sawant had passed derogatory comments over his closeness with Nikki Tamboli. In an interview with the portal, Manu Punjabi said that they are just friends and would love to continue his friendship with Nikki outside the house. The Bigg Boss 10 fame said, "I'm very much friends with Nikki and also wish to continue our friendship outside the house. I would love to meet her, know her and also to work with her. There is nothing wrong in that. I don't care about people talking anything about us. Our society has grown up and today we can say proudly that do jawan ladka ladki dost bhi hote hai."

Manu Punjabi Praises Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli has shown all shades of her personality to survive in the house. Her outspoken nature and competitive spirit made her one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14. When Manu was asked about her game, he praised her for playing the game with strategy. "She always had a strong stand, which I really appreciate and she deserves to be in the finale," Manu added.

Manu Wants To Explore Gujarat With Nikki

Manu said that he doesn't know Nikki much, as he got very less time to spend with her inside the house. However, the Bigg Boss fame expressed his wish to explore Gujarat with her. Manu Punjabi called himself a foodie and said that he loves to serve food to people. "Nikki and I are friends, let's see what time has in store for us. But at the end of the day, all I can say is she is good at heart," he said.

Bigg Boss 14’s Most Emotional Episode

In tonight's episode, Bigg Boss will be showing the entire journey of each finalist in the theatre area. The promo showed the contestants getting emotional after seeing the special videos created for them. Meanwhile, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 is on February 21, 2021.