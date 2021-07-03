Marathi Actor Ashok Phal Dessai To Make Debut In Hindi TV Industry With Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali

Marathi
actor
Ashok
Phal
Dessai,
who
shot
to
fame
with
the
role
of
Shiva
in
the
show
Jeev
Zala
Yeda
Pisa,
is
all
set
to
make
a
debut
in
the
Hindi
TV
industry
with
the
popular
Star
Plus
show
Mehndi
Hai
Rachne
Waali.
The
actor
recently
shared
a
post
on
Instagram
and
wrote,
"Time
to
make
things
official.
Hey
guys
watch
me
on
"MEHENDI
HAI
RACHNE
WALI
"
on
Star
Plus
at
6:30pm
in
the
next
few
Days..
Hope
you'll
love
and
enjoy
my
character.
Keep
loving
&
keep
supporting.
For
more
details
head
to
my
profile,
checkout
the
link
in
my
bio."
Notably,
Ashok
Phal
Dessai
didn't
reveal
much
about
his
role,
as
it
will
be
a
dynamic
one
for
sure.
Mehndi
Hai
Rachne
Waali
is
already
popular
amongst
the
masses.
The
show
stars
Shivangi
Khedkar
and
Sai
Ketan
Rao
in
the
lead
roles.
It
is
based
on
Star
Maa's
Telugu
show
Gorintaku.
If
reports
are
to
be
believed,
Ashok
will
be
playing
the
role
of
Mandar
Deshmukh,
Pallavi's
ex-husband.
However,
there
is
no
official
confirmation
about
the
same.
Talking
about
Ashok
Phal
Dessai's
career,
the
actor's
first
show
Jeev
Zala
Yeda
Pisa
starred
Vidula
Choughule
and
Chinmayee
Sumeet
in
pivotal
roles.
His
character
Shiva
was
loved
by
all,
and
now
his
fans
are
looking
forward
to
see
him
in
the
Hindi
show.