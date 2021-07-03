    For Quick Alerts
      Marathi Actor Ashok Phal Dessai To Make Debut In Hindi TV Industry With Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali

      Marathi actor Ashok Phal Dessai, who shot to fame with the role of Shiva in the show Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa, is all set to make a debut in the Hindi TV industry with the popular Star Plus show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. The actor recently shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "Time to make things official. Hey guys watch me on "MEHENDI HAI RACHNE WALI " on Star Plus at 6:30pm in the next few Days.. Hope you'll love and enjoy my character. Keep loving & keep supporting. For more details head to my profile, checkout the link in my bio."

      Notably, Ashok Phal Dessai didn't reveal much about his role, as it will be a dynamic one for sure. Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali is already popular amongst the masses. The show stars Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao in the lead roles. It is based on Star Maa's Telugu show Gorintaku. If reports are to be believed, Ashok will be playing the role of Mandar Deshmukh, Pallavi's ex-husband. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

      Talking about Ashok Phal Dessai's career, the actor's first show Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa starred Vidula Choughule and Chinmayee Sumeet in pivotal roles. His character Shiva was loved by all, and now his fans are looking forward to see him in the Hindi show.

      Sunday, July 4, 2021, 7:30 [IST]
