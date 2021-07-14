Masterchef Australia 2021: Indian-Origin Contestant Justin Narayan Wins Season 13, Takes Home USD 250,000

Indian-origin contestant Justin Narayan has won season 13 of MasterChef Australia, after beating three other contestants on the season grand finale. Justin is now the second Indian-origin person to win on the show, after prison guard Sashi Cheliah who had won the title in 2018.

Twenty-seven-year-old Narayan is from Western Australia, is a pastor. He celebrated the big win on Instagram by sharing pictures from the finale. He wrote: "Find people that believe in you. Back yourself. Go hard and hopefully you'll surprise yourself! Whoever's reading this I love you. (sic)"

Meanwhile, the official MasterChef Australia account also shared the celebratory moments from the finale with pictures of Justin next to the trophy. The caption that read, "Congratulations to our #MasterChefAU 2021 WINNER! 🏆🎉"

Vijay Sethupathi And Tamannaah Bhatia Team Up For MasterChef Promo Shoot

Soon after they also shared a video of him saying that it was a surreal feeling to win. He added that he is still processing the news, but is ready to party with his friends and described MasterChef as '100 per cent one of the best experiences I've ever had in my life.'

While on the show, he had impressed judges with a number of dishes, including Indian chicken tacos and Indian chicken curry.

Prithviraj Sukumaran To Make His Television Debut As Host Of MasterChef Malayalam?

Apart from the trophy, Narayan also won prize money of USD 250,000 ( ₹1.86 crore approximately). The other finalists on the show were Kishwar Chowdhury, who stood as the second runner-up, and Pete Campbell, the first runner-up.