Mata Ki Chowki Fame Muskaan Nancy Ties The Knot With Hansika Motwani’s Brother Prashant, See Pics

Mata Ki Chowki fame actress Muskaan Nancy tied the knot with her boyfriend Prashant Motwani on March 21 (Sunday). The couple’s nuptials were attended by their respective family members. They had a two-day destination in Jaipur.

Muskaan and Prashant, who have been dating each other for some time now, opted for a royal-themed wedding and their nuptials had a vintage feel to them.

And now, the first set of pictures from the duo’s wedding ceremony have surfaced on the internet. They looked like a match made in heaven as they stepped out looking stunning in their wedding outfits. Gauahar opted for a beautiful maroon coloured lehenga with some regal embroidery. Prashant, on the other hand, complimented Muskaan in an embroidered maroon sherwani. Check out the pics below:

The couple’s wedding festivities began two days ago with Muskaan's friends like Shraddha Arya, Hunar Hale and Divyajyotee Sharma attending the function. A few pictures and videos from their Mehendi, Haldi, Sangeet and engagement ceremony have also made their way on to social media. Prashant's sister and actress Hansika Motwani has also been sharing some amazing glimpses from the wedding on her Instagram stories.

Muskaan and Prashant had a quiet Roka ceremony in December last year. The actress had revealed in an interview that she initially wanted a beach wedding and even thought of having it in Goa. However, when her mother-in-law suggested them a royal-themed wedding, she loved her idea.

Muskaan had shared with TOI, “I always wanted to have a beach wedding and even contemplated having it in Goa. However, when my mother-in-law suggested this idea, I was totally sold. It seemed way better than what I had thought for myself. My family, too, loved the idea of having a royal-themed wedding. We had originally planned to tie the knot in February, but our families decided to postpone it by a few months owing to the pandemic.”

