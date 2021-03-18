Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Actors & Crew Members Test Positive For COVID-19

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali was launched on Star Plus a month ago. The show which is based on Telugu show Gorintaku and stars Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao in the lead roles, is keeping the viewers engaged. However, with COVID-19 cases on a rise in Maharashtra, the team has gotten into trouble as a few artists and crew members of the show have tested positive for the virus. The show is being shot in Kolhapur and it is being said that this is the maximum number of Coronavirus cases that have happened on the sets of a show.

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "The shooting was stalled on Wednesday and Thursday and will resume hopefully on Friday morning. The lead actors and some other main characters have tested negative and are likely to start shooting."

The producer of the show, Sandiip Sikcand released an official statement, which read as, "Few artists and crew members who are a part of the TV show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have tested positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic. All of them have received medical help / attention and are under quarantine. The Kolhapur Municipal Corporation (KMC) is informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to."

For the uninitiated, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali revolves around the story of Pallavi Deshmukh, a widow who is scared of getting married again due to her bitter past and Raghav Rao, who is an arrogant playboy. The show is set in the backdrop of Hyderabad. While some initial sequences were shot in Hyderabad in early February 2021, the show is mainly shot on a set in Kolhapur.

Also Read: Prem Bandhan's Manit Joura & Ariah Agarwal Test Positive For COVID-19

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: After Neil Bhatt, Co-Star Aishwarya Sharma Tests Positive For COVID-19