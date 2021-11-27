Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Goes Off-Air: Shivangi Khedkar Aka Pallavi Pens Emotional Note; Thanks Fandom

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali is one of the most-loved shows on television. The show might not have grabbed the required TRPs but it surely had made places in viewers' hearts. The show that stars Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar as Raghav and Pallavi is going off-air today. Sai Ketan Rao had tweeted about the same and wrote that he will remember the journey all his life. He even thanked MHRW team and fans for all their love and support. Now, Shivangi shared a lengthy note talking about her journey and thanking fans.

The actress shared the lengthy note to fandom and wrote, "To my beloved fans, The journey of MHRW was incredible. Today is the telecast of our last episode. I am kind of emotional and that's why I'm writing this. I want to take this opportunity to thank you, each and every one of you, for being the best supporters I could have ever asked for. Sandip sir thank you for making it happen and thank you for believing in me. Those who know me personally know that acting has been my true love and passion."

She further wrote, "In other words, when I started my career, the ultimate goal in my mind wasn't to have "fans", but rather to get best with my art. As my journey continues you guys have made the decision to join my journey, taking each and every step alongside me. Whether it's a phone call before a new shoot journey, a "like" on an Instagram post, or asking for a picture, it all means something. It helps keep things in perspective. It helps keep me grounded, humble, and appreciate for my career. It always helps me to remember how blessed I am. No matter how big or small, all of your good deeds and positive vibes that are sent may never go unnoticed. You're all my motivation, you are what drives me to grind each day because I don't want to let any of you down. I want all of you to proud of me."On closing note, she thanked everyone and promised to stay true to herself and added that she will never forget where she came from and will never forget who helped her get to where she is today. She thanked everyone her writer, directors, casting directors and co-stars, for everything and mentioned that she is always one 'phone call, text, tweet, Instagram, facebook message' away.

She concluded by promising that she will continue to strive to make everyone proud both on-screen and off-screen.

Sai Ketan Rao On Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Going Off-Air: Wonder What Went Wrong As It Was Doing Pretty Well

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's Shivangi Talks About Inspiring People With Her Role; Reveals Takeaway From The Show

The producer of the show Sandiip Sikcand replied to her post by commenting. He was all praise for both the actors- Sai and Shivangi and wished them, including MHRW team, the best.