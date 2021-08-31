Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Is The Show Taking A Leap? Here's What Producer Sandiip Has To Say!

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali starring Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar in the lead roles has been doing well. The show and the lead pair are loved by fans. Makers had introduced a new twist in which Raghav Rao is seen in new avatar and he along with Pallavi are seen fighting Mandar. Recently, there were rumours that the show is going off-air, but the producer Sandiip Sikcand had shut the rumours. Now, there are speculations that the show might take a small leap!

It was also being said that post leap, Raghav and Pallavi will part ways! However, the producer has rubbished the reports and clarified that if anything as such will happen, he will be the first person to reveal it!



Sandiip said that his team really work hard and hinted that such rumours affect the team. He was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "This is my show. I've worked hard, really really hard. My entire team burns the midnight oil. You cannot take this away from us. The person that I am, I don't believe in hiding or keeping the news from the media. You'll always hear from me first, if actors are replaced or plot is changed, if there is a leap or any BTS drama or even if it had to ever go off air, I will talk to the media myself."

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Raghav Aka Sai Ketan Rao Impresses Fans With His Acting Skills; Actor Responds

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Producer Slams Rumours Of Show Going Off-Air; Says 'You Put All These Lives In Panic'

He further added, "I would only want the right information to be disseminated so if I've not announced it myself, it might as well be not happening, not in near future. I think the media should behave more responsibly & let us do our jobs well without worrying about wrong news going out to the press.''