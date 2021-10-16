Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Producer Reacts To Rumours Of Show Going Off-Air & Gives Befitting Reply To Trolls

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali starring Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar has been hitting the headlines since a long time. Although viewers love the lead jodi Raghav and Pallavi and the show has been getting average ratings, there have been speculations of the show going off-air every now and them. Both the producer and actors have often clarified about the same and mentioned about the upcoming twists. Recently, too there have been rumours of the show going off-air. Fans are extremely upset about the same and wanted the producer or actors to clarify if it's for real!

Recently, Sandiip Sikcand took to social media to address various issues- from the rumours of the show going off-air, time-slot change to fans trolling him for the story.

Regarding the time slot change and the rumours of the show going off-air, he wrote, "I am literally being hounded with messages about MHRW! Well, I have no idea if the show will shut or no, if I knew, I would be the first one to tell you all. Regarding the change in time slot... well, its the channel's decision & I always respect what the channel says and decides. They know what they are doing, no discussions there!"

He also gave a befitting reply to the trolls and said that he has his own way of representing the REAL story and he will do it in that way itself.

He wrote, "As per the show, well I am very satisfied & proud of the characters & the story we have said and ARE SAYING! We have created iconic characters and yes, Eesha is one of them!! Raghav Rao is HUMAN and humans make mistakes and thats the reality, these things do happen!! Some of you are spitting venom and being unnecessarily ridiculous by thinking that they know best, so here is my advice to those 'intelligent' people..."

Sandiip concluded by writing, "My advice - Go produce your own show and say the story you want!! Or better still, have a remote? USE IT!! MHRW is a real story, its MY story and my every story will use its unique way to deal with REAL issues that a lot of women and REAL houses face!! Sorry, but I am known for my honesty and am not changing that ever."