Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Producer Sandiip Calls Bigg Boss OTT's Pratik Sehajpal A Fool; Supports Raqesh Bapat

Producer
Sandiip
Sikcand,
whose
show
Mehndi
Hai
Rachne
Waali,
is
being
aired
on
Star
Plus,
is
following
Bigg
Boss
OTT.
He
is
always
known
for
calling
spade
a
spade
and
his
Twitter
account
is
proof
that
he
doesn't
mince
his
words.
Popular
TV
producer
and
writer,
Sandiip
is
quite
miffed
with
Divya
Agarwal
and
especially
Pratik
Sehajpal.
He
called
both
of
the
bad
actors
and
have
worst
crying
scenes.
He
even
called
Pratik,
a
fool
and
a
mad
man,
who
doesn't
have
'Off
button'.
He
tweeted,
"Just
when
you
think
they
cant
get
worse,
BIGG
BOSS
surprises
us
with
the
worst
kind
of
contestants
-
this
time
its
this
thing
Pratik
Shehajpal
🤮🤮
Who
are
these
people
?!!
Where
are
they
even
produced
!?
#BiggBoss15OTT
#BiggBossOTTVootSelect."
Sandiip
further
tweeted,
"Does
this
fool
Pratik
Shajwal
not
have
an
OFF
button
!
Switch
the
mad
man
OFF
!!
#BiggBossOTT
#BiggBossOTTlive."
Supporting
Raqesh
Bapat,
whom
the
host
Karan
Johar
called
spineless,
he
tweeted,
"Raqesh
Bapat
you
are
a
lot,
lot
stronger
and
better
than
most
of
these
ill
mannered
bunch
of
fools.
Hang
in
there...
YOU
are
the
HERO
👍🏼👍🏼
#BiggBossOTT
#BiggBoss
#BiggBoss15OTT."
Many
of
them
feel
Divya
and
Pratik's
fights
are
fake
and
they
had
planned
it
before
entering
the
house.
Lashing
out
at
the
actors,
Sandiip
wrote,
"Gawwwd
!!
Divya
and
Pratik
are
such
baaaad
actors
!!
The
worst
crying
scenes
I
have
ever
seen
on
television.
Ham
?
No...
!!
They
are
full
porks
🐷🐷
#BiggBossOTT
#BiggBoss."