Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Producer Sandiip Calls Bigg Boss OTT's Pratik Sehajpal A Fool; Supports Raqesh Bapat

Producer Sandiip Sikcand, whose show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, is being aired on Star Plus, is following Bigg Boss OTT. He is always known for calling spade a spade and his Twitter account is proof that he doesn't mince his words.

Popular TV producer and writer, Sandiip is quite miffed with Divya Agarwal and especially Pratik Sehajpal. He called both of the bad actors and have worst crying scenes. He even called Pratik, a fool and a mad man, who doesn't have 'Off button'.

He tweeted, "Just when you think they cant get worse, BIGG BOSS surprises us with the worst kind of contestants - this time its this thing Pratik Shehajpal 🤮🤮 Who are these people ?!! Where are they even produced !? #BiggBoss15OTT #BiggBossOTTVootSelect."

Sandiip further tweeted, "Does this fool Pratik Shajwal not have an OFF button ! Switch the mad man OFF !! #BiggBossOTT #BiggBossOTTlive."

Supporting Raqesh Bapat, whom the host Karan Johar called spineless, he tweeted, "Raqesh Bapat you are a lot, lot stronger and better than most of these ill mannered bunch of fools. Hang in there... YOU are the HERO 👍🏼👍🏼 #BiggBossOTT #BiggBoss #BiggBoss15OTT."

Many of them feel Divya and Pratik's fights are fake and they had planned it before entering the house. Lashing out at the actors, Sandiip wrote, "Gawwwd !! Divya and Pratik are such baaaad actors !! The worst crying scenes I have ever seen on television. Ham ? No... !! They are full porks 🐷🐷 #BiggBossOTT #BiggBoss."