Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Producer Slams Rumours Of Show Going Off-Air; Says 'You Put All These Lives In Panic'
Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali has been in the news since its inception. The viewers are loving the show, especially the lead pair Shivangi Khedekar and Sai Ketan Rao, who play the roles of Pallavi and Raghav. They lovingly call the couple RaghVi. Earlier, there were rumours that the show is under the scanner. However, later it was said that the show got extension as it has good fan following. But, yet again, the same news has been doing the rounds, which hasn't gone down well with the producer Sandiip Sikcand.
Furious over the rumours of his show going off-air, he took to social media to 'stop' it for once and for all. Slamming people for the wrong reports, the producer asked media to check the facts and publish it, as it will affect many lives (cast and crew of the show). He added that by spreading false reports, they are putting all these lives in panic mode.
He wrote, "Without naming any particular media house, I want to just say THIS IS NOT DONE! Before you put out news, remember the Pen has Power or may be not?? Because we don't check the facts, we don't even reach out to get quotes, we just puhlish whatever we want to, mostly fiction, untrue News!!!"
Sandiip
further
wrote,
"A
show
going
off
air
affects
thousands
of
lives,
and
you
pull
all
of
these
lives
in
panic
mode
when
you
put
out
things
which
are
FALSE!
so
check
your
facts
and
don't
do
this!😡😡😡"
He also shared a snapshot of upcoming twist on the show and captioned it as, "Things are only just getting started.. 🔥🔥 🙏🏻🙏🏻."