Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Raghav Aka Sai Ketan Rao Impresses Fans With His Acting Skills; Actor Responds

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali is one of the most-loved shows on television. The show that stars Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar in the lead roles has been in the news for the latest track. The makers of the show have been keeping the audiences hooked to the show by introducing new twists and turns. Raghav and Pallavi, who are in love with each other, are seen fighting Mandar together.

In the latest episode, Sai's character Raghav Rao will be seen in a very different avatar, and is seen coming to Pallavi's rescue. His intense look and amazing acting skills have impressed fans. They took to social media to praise the actor for pulling off every single look that he is given in the show and have been trending the actor on Twitter.

Take a look at a few tweets and also check out Sai's reaction to the same!

ElSa: Sai Ketan Rao has set his bar and he breaks it every day. #MehandiHaiRachneWaali #RaghavRao.

Karti:#SaiKetanRao did more acting with just 1 eye then some people can do with their entire face..this man has talent. The swag, the attitude,the look...evetything was point on⚡⚡🔥🔥.

Ruku007: With just one eye you nailed #RaghavRao and the background music is epitome of your beautiful performance really bowdown to you. And your hard work is paid off @saiketanrao. #MehndiHaiRachneWaali.

@nihaya289: My Desi Jack sparrow 😎 Raghav rao as Swapnil Nirulkar Singh 😂😉.

JR: @saiketanrao take a bow! You outdid yourself again and showed us what a brilliant actor you are.❤️️ Despite being all covered up, you emoted everything that Raghav was feeling with just your left eye. Kudos!!! 👏🏻Keep blazing! ️🔥.

Hanitha RadhaKrishnan: @saiketanrao Excuse me are you reading this tweet just wanted to SHOUT OUT THAT U ARE JUST MIND BLOWING AND DOING FANTABULUOS JOB AS #RAGHAVRAO. just keep rocking sai lots of love to u. keep going. #Raghavrao name itself a fire ❤.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Shivangi On Negative Feedback On Current Track; Here's Some Good News For RaghVi Fans

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Producer Slams Rumours Of Show Going Off-Air; Says 'You Put All These Lives In Panic'

Sai is thankful for his fans love and support and hopes that they continue to support him in the future as well. He was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I am very happy for it and I wish they support me always."

(Social media posts are not edited)