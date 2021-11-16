Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Sai Ketan Rao Says He Burst Out Crying When He Heard The News Of Show Going Off-Air

Star Plus' most-loved show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali is all set to go off-air. The last episode will be aired on November 27. Recently, the cast and crew wrapped up shooting and the producer Sandiip Sikcand had organised a wrap up party. During the interaction with media, the producer had said that the show could have had a longer run. The lead actors of the show Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao thanked fans for their immense love and support. Sai Ketan Rao revealed that when he heard the news of his show going off-air, he burst out crying.

The actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "The last episode will air on November 27th. I cried when I called up my producer. I burst out crying when I heard about the news. Thank you so much to the audience for showering so much love on us in the past 10 months."

Shivangi thanked fans for not just their love but also criticism as it helped them to improve.

On the other hand producer Sandiip, who was also disappointed with his show going off-air said, "Sai started crying over phone and yes we know that the show could have run longer. But there are many factors which are beyond our control. The show ran for a good amount of time and we got so much love from the fans. People loved Raghav Rao and Pallavi and the show very much. I am very happy as a maker and as a storyteller. I always look towards the future. The journey is over and it was very good."

He said that in Dhai Kilo Prem, he introduced Anjali and in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, he introduced Sai and Shivangi. He called them fantastic talents and hopes to work with them again. He said that he is very possessive about them and added thaty they are like my children and the connection with them is going to be forever.

He concluded by saying that he is really proud of them as they have done a really fantastic job, and hopes that they go on to do films, TV shows and OTT projects.