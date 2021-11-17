Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's Shivangi Talks About Inspiring People With Her Role; Reveals Takeaway From The Show

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali that stars Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao in the lead roles is one of the popular shows on television. However, the show is soon going off-air and the makers will air their last episode on November 27. Both cast and fans are disappointed with the same. Shivangi and Sai Ketan Rao spoke about the show going off-air and thanked fans for all their love and support.

Shivangi's role Pallavi has inspired many people. In an interview with India-Forums, the actress spoke about the same and said that their goal has always been to inspire people in some or the other way.

She was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "You know whenever we are trying to put forward something, the goal is always to inspire people in some or the other way so that no girl who is going through the same thing ever feels like no I can't do this. The goal is to motivate people and to help people like Pallavi fights through it. Every time the scene is written, there's more discussion about it that how people will connect to it and get a lesson out of it. Pallavi is fearless every day, it is the never give up attitude that she promotes."

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Shivangi Khedkar Is Heartbroken As The Show Is Going Off-Air; Reveals Fondest Memory

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Sai Ketan Rao Says He Burst Out Crying When He Heard The News Of Show Going Off-Air

When asked what her takeaway from the show is, she said that she will fight like how Pallavi did! Shivangi said, "Pallavi and I are not similar, she has no family, she has been living alone, she has been facing a lot but these things she fights for, it makes me feel like if anyone is ever going through this and is going through the same things, I am going to fight like her."