      Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Time Slot Change: Sai Ketan Rao & Shivangi Khedkar Say It Bothers But They Trust Fans

      Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali is one of the most-loved shows on television. The lead actors of the show Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar, who play the roles of Raghav and Pallavi are fans' favourite jodi, in fact they call them as 'RagHvi'. The show which earlier aired at 6.30 pm has been moved to 5.30 pm to accommodate new show Vidrohi, which stars Sharad Malhotra and Sulagna Panigrahi in the lead roles.

      The time slot change is applicable from today and regarding the same the lead actors of MHRW said that it does bother them, but they said that they trust their fans!

      Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali

      Sai was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "It does bother, of course, it is a one hour difference, but I am sure and I believe my fans, and supporters who are watching the show from the starting, will continue watching the show. I do trust them. I just want to say that please do support the show."

      On the other hand, Shivangi too, echoed the same. She said that the change is difficult to accept. She added, "Well, it does bother. The change is difficult to accept, but again, we have fans who have been regularly watching the show, the TRP did not go down, no matter what the track is, people are still watching the show and we expect the same (or more) even now. I have a feeling that people might get to see something different with the new track, this time it is something people would want to know and people will want to see."

      Meanwhile, the makers of the show have kept the audiences glued to the latest twists and turns, and new entry. We, just like the actors, hope that the TRPs doesn't get affected (negatively) with the time slot change.

      Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 18:07 [IST]
      X