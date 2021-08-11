Mika Singh Says People Connect To Sob Stories; Adds 'Tears & Emotions' On Reality Shows Are 'Genuine'

Several popular celebrities have raised the issue of how sob stories on reality shows are used for TRPs. Recently, Mika Singh, who won the reality show, Indian Pro Music League (IPML), said that people connect to sob stories and called the tears and emotions on reality shows are genuine.

He also added that it's disappointing to see people who judged reality show, are now talking badly about them.

The singer was quoted by TOI as saying, "Look, people connect with such stories because all of us come across them in real life. The tears and emotions are genuine. It's disappointing to see people who once judged reality shows talk badly about them today. They have also witnessed it during their seasons. Pichhle bees saal se chalta aa raha hai yeh rona-dhona. It's genuine and that's why it is called reality. Problem ye hai ki jo log judge kar chuke hain aur dekha hai ye saara, aaj woh uske baare mein bol rahe hain. That's wrong. Just because I am not approached to judge a reality show, I should not badmouth reality shows. Having said that, it's the talent that takes you places."

Mika has judged only five shows and believes in taking a break from music reality shows to avoid overexposure. Although he said that the reality shows fetch a lot of money, it tends to shift them from their first love which is music.

He added, "I returned to judge a reality show after five years. I don't want to be seen on TV regularly. We earn a lot of money through reality shows, but I also feel that your focus tends to shift from your first love- music. I feel that the audience gets bored of you eventually. If they are listening to you sing on a reality show, why will they wait for your song to be released? So, it's imperative to take a break."

(Image Source: Instagram)