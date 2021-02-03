Minor Boy Kills His 12-Year-Old Friend After Watching Crime Patrol In Kothrud, Pune

The Pune city police have detained a minor, in relation to the murder of a 12-year-old boy in Kothrud. The detained minor, who was the victim’s friend. The police investigation revealed that the juvenile accused had killed the victim by hitting him in the head with a cement brick. The deceased had fallen down while playing catch in Kelewadi.

According to a Punekar news report, the accused committed the murder in a very cold-blooded fashion after watching the Crime Patrol series. For the unversed, Sony TV’s Crime Patrol is a famous crime-drama series that presents the dramatized version of real-life crime incidents.

The Kothrud police’s investigation team carried out the probe in the last two days and have uncovered the crime. The deceased has been identified as Vishwajeet Vajari, who was resident of Kelewadi, Kothrud. Vishwajeet had been missing since 4 pm on January 29 and his relatives had lodged a police complaint. The officials were searching for Vishwajeet and his body was found in Kelewadi area on Sunday afternoon.

It must be noted that this is not the first time when a crime has been committed after being inspired by the show, Crime Patrol. Back in October of 2020, a minor boy in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh had killed his father and disposed of the body. He had removed all traces of fingerprints after watching Crime Patrol and related videos.

ALSO READ: TV Actress Files Police Complaint Against Drunk Men Who Chased Her Car In Delhi

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi Left A Show Despite Having No Work As The Maker Made A Pass At Her