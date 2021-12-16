Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu’s Appearance In Udaariyaan Is A Big Surprise For All; Watch Viral Video

Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu has been receiving a lot of praises from the masses for her beauty and amazing personality. The model is indeed setting the internet on fire and made India proud. Especially, her 'Chak De Phatte India' video is going viral on social media.

Amidst all, an old video of Harnaaz Sandhu is going viral on social media. Interestingly, Miss Universe 2021 was earlier featured in the popular Colors TV show, Udaariyaan. Yes, you read that right! The diva had made a cameo appearance as a beauty pageant contestant named Manika Suri in the show, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

She walked the ramp alongside Isha Malviya, who plays the role of Jasmin Sandhu on the show, Udaariyaan. In the viral video, Harnaaz can be seen talking about a pasta recipe. She is heard saying, "By the way, when I make pasta, people utter just one word: ambrosia (food of the gods)." Well, it is indeed a big surprise for Harnaaz as well as Udaariyaan fans.

Let us tell you, Harnaaz Sandhu was born in Kohala, Punjab. She was raised in a Jat Sikh family. After winning the Miss Universe crown, the diva called The Kapil Sharma Show fame Upasana Singh. Upasana had revealed that Harnaaz stayed with her before leaving for Israel. She said, "She called me after winning the crown and shouted that she fulfiled her promise. I could feel her happiness on the phone. In fact, I got really emotional talking to Harnaaz and couldn't stop crying. It felt as if my child had done something."

Talking about Udaariyaan, the show also stars Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, Karan V Grover, Abhishek Kumar, Ram Aujla, Gurvinder Gauri, Rashmeet Kaur Sethi and others in key roles. The show is ruling the TRP charts for a few weeks.