Mithun Chakraborty: The Promo Of Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei Is In A Way My Brainchild

Mithun Chakraborty has always been someone who has pushed the envelope with everything he has done so far. Apart from films, the actor has ventured into different creative zones on his way to become the ultimate superstar! From an entrepreneur to a leader to a legendary actor, he has done it all. The noble icon was recently seen in an enthralling promo of the Star Plus show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei and we must say he was absolutely magical!

Mithun Da’s alluring voice and stunning demeanour made the trailer look even more promising. While the actor's appearance raised the bar really high, Mithun Chakraborty along with the promo added another feature to his cap, shocked? Well, he not only appeared in the trailer of the show but was also involved in the creative aspects of the project. It's no surprise that Mithun Da is a powerhouse of talent!

Mithun Chakraborty Graces Star Plus’s Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei With His Heroic Presence For Their Latest Promo

Talking about the same, Mithun Chakraborty shared, “The minute I heard Chikoo’s story, I was drawn to it. I was keen on being a part of the creative aspect of the promo as well. I used to sit with the creative team, discuss the shots and angles, and then even changed the script a bit at times to make it more engaging. It wouldn't be wrong to say that this promo is in a way my brainchild, so I made sure that everything has to be picture perfect!”

