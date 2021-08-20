Mithun Da Or Govinda To Feature In The Next Promo Of Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei?

Star Plus upcoming show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei has been captivating the audience with its enthralling promos portraying a beautiful story of a mother-daughter relationship. The show which features Paridhi Sharma and Vaishnavi Prajapati narrates an intriguing storyline of a mother-daughter duo who are separated from each other and find a common connect through dance. While the fans are eagerly waiting for the show with bated breath, Star Plus is gearing up for a massive surprise for its viewers.

Well, Yess!! Known to leave no stone unturned in entertaining its masses, Star Plus has been constantly associating with Bollywood Legends successfully making its mark in the Industry. The popular GEC channel is all set to associate with another veteran star and this time it will surely be breathtaking. With the latest news coming, it looks like Star Plus is planning to rope in iconic Disco Dancer 'Mithun Da or eternal superstar Govinda' for the next promo of their upcoming show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei.

According to a well-informed industry source, "Mithun Da (Mithun Chakraborty) and Govinda are considered as the dancing legends of Bollywood! Since dance is an important element in the show, the makers thought of no one better than the dancing superstars themselves to associate with for the new promo of the show."

The source further added, "Mithun Da and Govinda are known to create a unique aura and magic on screen and we are sure this association is going to be a huge one. The makers are still mulling over on who to associate with however seeing one of them on-screen will definitely be an exciting treat to watch."

Wow, this is massive news that will undoubtedly keep the audience hooked to their screen!