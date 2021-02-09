Mohan Kapur Quashes Death Rumour; Says He Is 'Safe & Well'

Recently, a story was doing the rounds in the media that Mohan Kapur met with a fatal accident while trying to rescue a dog in Chandigarh. Post this, tributes started pouring in for him from all sections. However, the actor, who is currently shooting for Marvel's upcoming superhero series, Ms Marvel in the US, took to social media to quash the reports. He issued a statement that said he is safe and well.

The actor wrote, "Hello Everybody, this is to put it out here that I am safe & well. The recent news of a persons passing, with whom I share my name, is really very sad. I pray for his family & loved ones to cope with this terrible loss as I also pray for his soul to rest in peace."

Mohan's fans were relieved after reading his message and wished him healthy years ahead. A fan wrote, "Oh. Glad u safe." Another fan commented, "Wishing you many more healthy years ahead." A few others wrote, "Thank God you are safe 🙏 take care," "Good to know. Stay safe and well."

The actor thanked fans and well-wishers for their concern. He wrote, "Thank you all for your concern for my well being. Stay safe n be well always 🙏🏼."

Mohan, who was miffed with the wrong reporting, had told an entertainment portal, "It's rather stupid and irresponsible for journalist to print something without checking just to be the first to break the news. This is how fake news and no news is spread that too about more serious issues. It's not right, and it's not fair."

For the uninitiated, Mohan has worked in television shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Everest and Savitri Devi College & Hospital. He was also seen in web series Hostages and films like Jolly LLB, Raaz 3 and Mission Mangal to name a few.

