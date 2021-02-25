Mohit Malik Posts Adorable Pictures From Wife Addite’s Baby Shower

Mohit Malik and his actress-wife Addite Shirwaikar Malik are all set to become parents soon. The actress who is in her third trimester, recently had a baby shower in Maharashtrian style at her house in Mumbai. Malik shared adorable pictures with mom-to-be Addite on his Instagram handle.

The Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actor posted a couple of photos with Addite and captioned it as, "Navari aali Congratulations my love ! @additemalik #aditikigodhbharai #babyonboard #thankful #waheguru."

In the above pictures, one can see Addite is looking beautiful in a Maharashtrian outfit. She donned a nauvari saree along with the traditional nath. On the other hand, Mohit wore black kurta-pyjama along with a green scarf and topi. The couple is indeed looking happy, as Mohit can be seen giving a peck on Addite's cheek.

Well, the traditional baby shower ceremony was attended by many friends of the couple from the industry including Anjali Deshraj, Gautam Hegde and so on. Addite too shared some moments from her baby shower ceremony on her Instagram story. In one of the videos, father-to-be Mohit Malik can be seen dancing with his friends, as he can't wait to see his baby.

The past two months were not that great for Mohit and Addite. For the unversed, the actor had got infected with Coronavirus last month. He had isolated himself and was worrying about his wife's health. After two weeks of self-isolation, Mohit tested negative for COVID-19, but the actor still feels guilty for putting his pregnant wife's life at risk.

On the professional front, Mohit Malik was last in Star Plus show Lockdown Ki Love Story. He was paired opposite Sana Sayyad in the show. The show also featured Jayati Bhatia, Vijay Kumar, Ananya Agarwal and others in key roles.

