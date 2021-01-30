Mohit Malik Tests Negative For COVID-19; Says ‘Throughout The Last Two Weeks, I Was Feeling Guilty’

Mohit Malik On Feeling Guilty

In an interview with BT, Mohit confessed that he was feeling extremely guilty for not being cautious enough. He said, "So, I was feeling extremely guilty that we were not cautious enough and decided to go for this trip on my birthday. My wife had planned this holiday and three of my friends had joined us. It was fun and all this time, I was thinking how Additie was next to me the whole time and we even shared food with each other; but it is only God's blessings that Additie did not get infected. Throughout the last two weeks, I was feeling guilty that I should not have taken this trip, specially when my wife is pregnant. But, hopefully, I am out of it and everything has ended well."

Mohit On The Work Process

For the unversed, Mohit had gone with friends to celebrate his birthday in the first week of January 2021 to Alibaug. He feels that he got infected with Coronavirus on that trip. While speaking about the work process, Mohit Malik said, "I had been working on my show and taking extra precautions. Also, my father-in-law was unwell and we were constantly going to the hospital during the entire lockdown period and never got the virus, inspite of being in a vulnerable zone."

The Couple’s Quarantine Days

Since they shifted to their new house in Goregoan, Mohit and Additie managed to compartmentalise their home into two parts. He said, "While I stayed in my bedroom on one side for the last two weeks, my wife stayed in the guest room on the other side. This was easier because we recently moved to a newer home in Goregaon. The last two weeks have been traumatic because the virus forces you to distance yourself from everyone and you long the human touch. On regular days, you meet your loved ones and hug them; and here you are sick and not meeting your loved ones for days together, which becomes even more difficult to cope with the illness."

What Mohit Did In Self-Isolation?

Speaking about the activities during self-isolation, Mohit Malik said, "I watched a lot of television, read many books and the last few days before I tested negative, I got bored and wanted this to end soon. I also realized that we all depend a lot on external factors to give us happiness. The pandemic has made us realise how meeting friends, going on a holiday or the human touch is a luxury and important in our lives."