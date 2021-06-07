Mohit Raina Files Case Against Actress Sara Sharma And Three Others For Spreading Rumours Against Him

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev fame Mohit Raina has filed a case against an actress named Sara Sharma and her three associates for extortion. The actor filed his complaint after Sara allegedly started 'Mohit Bachao (Save Mohit)' campaign on social media. For the unversed, Sara is a small-time actress who claimed that Mohit's life is in danger and she was trying to save him.



The Goregaon Police have booked the four accused including Sharma for extorting money from actor. A case of criminal conspiracy, giving false information to the police, threatening and demanding ransom was registered on orders of the Borivali Court in Mumbai under sections 384 IPC on June 6.



DCP Chaitanya confirmed the same with TOI and said "an offence has been registered under section 384 of the IPC against four accused at Goregoan Police on June 6 on orders of the court under section 156 ( 3) CrPC.''

Meanwhile Mohit, too, has spoken about it and said, "I confirm that I am currently embroiled in a legal battle. I have preferred a suit as well as an FIR in the said matter. However, since the matter is sub-judice before the Hon’ble High Court of Bombay I shall be unable to comment upon the details of said case. I thank you for your patience and support."

In April, the 38-year-old actor had tested positive for COVID-19 during the shoot of a web series and took a while to recover from it. Mohit, who shot to fame with Devon Ke Dev Mahadev on TV, has also worked in Bollywood films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Netflix drama Mrs Serial Killer.