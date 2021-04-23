Mohit Raina Hospitalised After Testing Positive For Coronavirus; Fans & Celebs Wish Him Speedy Recovery

The second wave of COVID-19 in India is at its peak. As the infectious and deadly virus is spreading across the country, many states have announced fresh lockdowns and strict restrictions to curb the spread of it. Several celebrities have been infected with the virus and the latest actor to join the list is Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor Mohit Raina.

The actor took to his Instagram account to inform his fans and well-wishers that he has been infected with the virus and is in the hospital. He thanked the doctors for keeping him safe and requested everyone to follow safety protocols.

Sharing the view from his hospital room window, he wrote, "As I look outside and inside I say a small prayer for everyone. Dad always said prayers work magically. I would request all of you to stay safe and pray for humanity."

He shared another picture of his hand with the intravenous attached, and thanked the doctors and urged people to stay indoors. He further wrote, "After testing positive for COVID-19 last week I have been in safe medical hands of the Doctors of the state where I am based since last month. Everyday I see a gamut of human emotions. we are okay coz of them . Least we could Just stay indoors. Will see you guys on the other side . Love MR."

His web series Kaafir co-star Dia Mirza commented, "Stay blessed and get well soon!!! Sending lots of love and good wishes for a speedy and full recovery 🤗🙏🏻."

Manasi Parekh wrote, "Hi Mohit. Hope you recover fast. Lots of wishes ❤️."

His fans too wished him a speedy recovery. A user wrote, "Get well soon brother....Mahadev ki kripa bani rahen aap par..." while another user commented, "You will be Ok soon i know that . Best wishes for you, Keep spreading positivity☀️."