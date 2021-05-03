Mohit Raina Shares A Heartwarming Post After Battling COVID-19 And Getting Discharged From Hospital

Actor Mohit Raina had a tough battle with COVID-19 recently and was also admitted to the hospital for the same. The actor has now recovered and took to his social media handle to pen a heartfelt message describing this particular phase of his life. He also mentioned that these were the longest days that he spent at a hospital.

Talking about the same, Mohit shared a post wherein he shared a beautiful view of the sun along with a selfie of him sporting a blue t-shirt. The Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor also shared an endearing picture of him posing presumably with his father, who can be seen having a meal. However, it was his heartwarming post that was simply unmissable.

The actor stated in the caption of the same how the month of April ended with a heavy heart, warm smile, gratitude, memories, lessons, grit and resolve for him. Mohit added that this was because he lost 2 of his school friends, 2 college friends, 1 ex-colleague in the automobile industry,1 extended family member and an immediate fatherly figure referring to the late actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal who passed away on May 1, 2021, due to COVID-19. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor thanked the Medanta Lucknow Hospital's internal medicine team wherein he was admitted. He stated that they selflessly worked round the clock at odd hours in these times with a smile hidden in their PPE kits. Take a look at his post.

Furthermore, Mohit stated that he has come to a realization after witnessing a genocide, the Bhuj earthquake 2001, few natural disasters, 26/11 and now COVID-19. The actor then asked all his fans and followers to be strong and not lose hope during this pandemic situation. He concluded the post by stating, "All of us have 86 billion Neurons to fill the power within n RISE. RISE UP, MY FRIEND. There will be a tomorrow which will be your TODAY and at that moment you will be PROUD of yourself. Just HANG ON."

Many of his fans sent him loads of love on the beautiful post. Some of them also asked him to take care of himself during this post-recovery phase. Workwise, Mohit Raina was last seen in the Netflix movie Mrs Serial Killer that starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles.