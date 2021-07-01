Molkki Actors Traumatised After Major Fire Breaks Out On The Sets Of Amar Upadhyay & Priyal Mahajan's Show

Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan's show Molkki has been in the news since a while now. It was said that the show will be taking a leap, but later there were reports that the leap has been put on hold. Now, the show is yet again in news! As per Tellychakkar report, major fire broke out on the sets of the show due to a gas leak.

Apparently, the incident happened at Klicknixon studio in Chandivali where the sequence for Purvi and Vipul's wedding sequence was being shot.

An eyewitness revealed that the behind the lense team tried to control situation and the shoot was halted for a while, actors were traumatised but later started shooting.

An eyewitness was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "For the wedding sequence, the fire was lit in the mandap set-up, it was connected to a gas cylinder. Apparently, due to the gas leakage, the blast happened. It had an intense impact. The behind-the-lense team tried to control the situation. The shoot was on a halt for a couple of hours. The actors were traumatised, but the director was kind enough to let them come out of the trauma and only begin shooting after the precautions were taken."

Naveen Shah, who plays the role of Vipul said, "I was numb for few minutes, things weren't syncing in, but later the production took charge of the situation immediately. I thank God for saving us from a big hazard."