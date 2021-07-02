Molkki’s Amar Upadhyay Opens Up About Romancing Younger Actress Priyal Mahajan: It Was A Big Hurdle Initially

Amar Upadhyay is currently seen in the Colors show Molkki opposite actress Priyal Mahajan. On the show, Mahajan plays a teenager who is married off to a middle-aged widowed father of two children, as a part of the bride-buying custom. In no time, the show has become a favourite of the audiences and Amar's chemistry with Priyal is being appreciated by the viewers.

However, it must be noted that Amar and Priyal share a big age difference of around 25 years both on-screen and in real life. Now, in an interview with SpotBoyE, Amar Upadhyay opened up about the age gap and the apprehensions he had initially in shooting romantic scenes with his co-star.

The actor shared, "The concept of the show is based on our age gap. So, being the senior actor I had restrictions in my mind that I am elder to her. And she is really very young to me. How will it look? So, first of all I had to make Priyal comfortable and I think it was my responsibility also.

He went on to add, When our romantic scenes started I had to tell her that we have to give our 100% in the scenes. And we have to forget the age thing. Because if we have that in our mind that we have an age difference, then the audience will also keep thinking. Because I believe acting has to look real and convincing and for that, you yourself have to believe first and then the audience will believe in you. And once they believe you they will follow you. After we spoke about all this clearly. There was no stopping."

On being quizzed about the audience’s response, the actor shared that the viewers actually wait to see them together in the romantic scenes. In fact, he believes that the viewers have now even forgotten the age gap between them. Amar thinks that this is an achievement not just for him and Priyal but also for the makers. He concluded by stating that age was the biggest hurdle between them and they have successfully overcome that.