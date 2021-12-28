Molkki: Amar Upadhyay Reacts To Reports Of The Show Going Off-Air & Talks About The Ratings Of The Show
Molkki has been in the news since a while now. There have been on and off reports of the show going off-air. However, Priyal Mahajan had clarified that it is not going off-air. Now, Amar Upadhyay has reacted to the same. Although the actor said that he has heard the reports and said that maybe their 'show has a couple of months left', he added that he cannot confirm as the channel should confirm it first.
He
was
quoted
by
TOI
as
saying,
"I
have
not
been
officially
informed
by
the
makers
about
the
show
going
off
air,
but
I
have
heard
this
news
from
the
unit
members.
Our
creative
head
had
come
to
the
set
on
my
off
day
and
announced
that
by
February
or
March
the
show
might
go
off
air.
Since
the
channel
or
the
production
team
have
not
officially
informed
me
yet,
all
I
can
say
is
that
maybe
our
show
has
a
couple
of
months
left,
but
I
cannot
confirm
the
same
right
now-
let
the
Channel
confirm
this
first."
Regarding the story, performance and ratings of the show, the actor feels that their show has an amazing potential. He said that the show has decent ratings and might get good ratings after they change the track.
He added, "I think the show had an amazing potential - strong script, good performances, but somewhere down the line maybe we went off track and the audience lost interest for a while. I think our show has decent ratings given that we are competing with a show like Anupama which has been the undisputed number one in the same time slot. Maybe the audience wants a certain track in Molkki - the track which was there at the beginning of the show. I think we will be going back to that track soon - in next couple of days- so hopefully our audience like the show and we will get our ratings back."
Meanwhile, if the show goes off-air, he said that he will miss everybody on the sets, and most of all, he will miss playing the character- Virendra Pratap Singh, which is one of most fascinating characters that he has played on television.
After the show ends and before taking up another project, Amar plans to go on a short trip (somewhere abroad provided there are no travel restrictions) with his family.