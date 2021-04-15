Mona Singh Reveals A Light Fell On Her Head & She Got Stitches While Shooting For Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin was one of the popular shows on television and Mona Singh, who played the role of Jassi was loved by audience. Recently, the actress spoke about the challenges she faced while shooting for the show, and also revealed that she had an accident on the sets and was gravely injured.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mona said that the only challenge she had to face was of telecast as she was playing the main lead and was there in every scene. She added that 95 per cent of the episode was around her and she never got a break. She also added that the makers and the channel told her that she will get two days off in a month.

The actress said, "I didn't understand this concept when Deeya, Tony (producers Deeya Singh and Tony Singh), and the channel told me that you'll get two days off in a month. At that time I was just 23, and I was like pata nahin what do they mean by that they will give me two days off in a month, let me try. But when I started to shoot I realised TV is very tough, you have no right to fall ill also."

She further added that while shooting, a light fell on her head and she had to get stitches. She added, "Like even if you are ill, or you are dying, the tape has to go. You have to shoot, no matter what. So there was a doctor on set taking care, there were some days when I had a drip on me. There was an accident that I had gone through, there was a light which fell on my head, I got stitches. There were many things I had to face during Jassi, which were very challenging. But I was happily still doing it."

