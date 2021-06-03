Monalisa On Her & Sidharth Shukla's Music Video Going Viral: I'm Surprised To See This Video Trending In 2021!

Monalisa, who is currently seen in Namak Issk Ka, was seen in a music video 'Resham Ka Rumaal' with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla way back in 2012. The video, which is uploaded on Saregama GenY's YouTube channel, has garnered more than 4M views and is going viral. In the video, Mona is seen dressed in red choli while Sidharth donned a Rajasthani dhoti with a jacket. The two look much younger in the video 'Resham Ka Rumaal', crooned by veteran singer-actress Ila Arun.

When asked about her views on the viral video, she said she is surprised that its trending in 2021. She also said that the video makes her smile as they look so young and raw in it.

The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am surprised to see this video trending in 2021! I have no clue why people are suddenly watching and sharing it, but I'm happy about it (laughs). This was my very first video after I came to Mumbai in 2004 from Kolkata. When we shot the video more than 15 years ago, even Sidharth was a newcomer. Looking at the video makes me smile because we look so young and raw in it!"

It has to be recalled that in March their picture had gone viral as they had performed in Holi event. Mona further added, "During that time, I shot two music videos with Sidharth, but post that, we never stayed in touch. I met Sidharth again after he appeared in Bigg Boss 14, but it was a formal meeting where we didn't interact a lot. We connected well when we met for a Holi party this year. We started talking about our old music videos and had fun reminiscing about those days."