Monalisa Tests Positive For COVID-19; Manit Joura, Nikki Tamboli & Juhi Parmar Test Negative

COVID-19 cases are on rise! Not just common man, celebrities, especially entertainment industry, which is working to entertain us day and night, is affected the most. Recently, many actors tested positive for COVID-19. The latest to join the list is Monalisa, who is currently seen in Colors TV's show Namak Issk Ka.

According to Spotboye report, the shooting of the show has been stopped and the entire team will be undergoing precautionary tests. A source was quoted as saying, "Monalisa was having symptoms for a few days and she went under the test the day before. However, her reports were positive. Due to which the makers decided to stop shooting and asked the entire team to go for the precautionary tests. While results are still awaited few actors from the show have tested negative including the main lead actor Aditya Ojha who essays the character of Yug."

On the other hand, actors like Prem Bandhan's Manit Joura and Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli, who had tested positive for the virus have recovered and tested negative now.

Manit is back on sets and told IANS that he is all well and rejuvenated. He added that quarantine helped him to do things like improving acting skills, doing yoga, reading and spent quality time with himself. He added that it was like a mini vacation. He urged people to stay at home until it is very necessary and asked them to follow all precautionary measures as the numbers are going really high.

Nikki has also fully recovered and is super relieved. She told Spotboye that she was very anxious the day before her final testing and couldn't really sleep that night. The actress also urged everyone to take proper precautions and to follow the norms by the government.

Humari Wali Good News actress Juhi Parmar shared penned a lengthy note after she tested negative for the virus. In her note, she said that it is not the virus that scared her, but the 14 days of isolation that scared her. She revealed how happy she and her daughter was after knowing her result came negative. She also urged people to take precautions and get themselves tested if they doubt and to stay in isolation until the results come out.

