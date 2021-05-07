Mother’s Day 2021: Himani Shivpuri, Shubhangi Atre And Farhana On Their Special Bond With Their Kids

Moms are our world, our rock and our first best friend. Someone who inspires, guides, and shows us the way and encourage us to fly high. Most importantly, she is the one who has always got our back! This Mother’s Day, &TV actors and real-life moms, Himani Shivpuri (Katori Amma, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) and Farhana Fatema aka (Shanti Mishra, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?) speak about their special bond with their children.

Himani Shivpuri, aka Katori Amma, shares, “My child is my world. We are one team. Our bond is unique and very special. When I moved to Mumbai, my husband passed away soon after my second film. In such challenging times, my son Katyayan was my pillar of strength. When he looked at me and said, 'Mummy, I want to come to Mumbai with you’. I still remember the innocence and care in his eyes for me. He truly makes me feel on top of the world. The whole motherhood experience has been wonderful. He has been with me through thick and thin. Each day is special with him and has brought so much happiness into my life. Being a single working mother is quite challenging, but I sailed through this journey as my son was my constant support at every step. He is one of the most understanding and supportive people, and I feel blessed to have a son like him! On Mothers’ Day, I want to wish for all single mothers’ abundance of strength and courage. It is not easy, but the journey is worthwhile when you see your children growing into good people. Single mothers are a perfect example of the ultimate sacrifice that women make so that their children are happy and have everything they need. Kudos to their spirit and strength!”

Shubhangi Atre, aka Angoori Bhabi, shares, “When I was taking the baby steps in this industry, I wasn’t alone. My husband was there by my side. Moreover, I was a mother to two-year-old daughter Ashi and leaving her at home to start my career left me in a dilemma. An initial couple of years of my career were full of difficulties, but my family became my strength. If I was going for an outdoor shoot for 15 days, I never had to worry about what will happen to my daughter. She is a very mature girl and does everything to make me feel special. Both of us thoroughly enjoy each second of our mother-daughter time. We do household chores together, play indoor games, and then we talk, laugh. It is all about togetherness, and our bond is exceptional. Happy Mother’s Day to all moms, everywhere, for everything you do! Every mother is amazing in her way. For the sacrifices you make and the love you give.”

Farhana Fatema, aka Shanti Mishra, shares, “I share a powerful bond with my 10-year-old daughter Maisara. She is my world, my everything and my most precious gift to me. I always wanted a daughter, and I am blessed with a beautiful one. She is extremely affectionate as a person and very loving and caring. Sometimes, she behaves like a mother to me than being a daughter. She brings so much happiness and joy into my life and uplifts me when I am low, takes care of me when I am sick, and we share so many things. We are more like friends and share everything. We have a great sense of comfort, trust and an inseparable bond that makes our relationship all the more unique. The only thing about Maisara that upsets me is her obsession with online games, so sometimes we end up arguing the same, but thoda nokjhok to har ma-beti mein hota hai, hai naa? I wish all the amazing and fabulous mothers out there a very Happy Mother’s Day.”