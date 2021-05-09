Mother’s Day 2021: Rupali Ganguly, Ankita Lokhande And Other TV Celebs Post Sweet Wishes With Adorable Pics

As the entire world is celebrating International Mother’s Day today on May 9, 2021, TV celebs too took to social media to wish their respective mothers. Many actors like Ankita Lokhande, Tina Datta among others shared warm memories and wished their caregivers. They posted some adorable photographs with their moms whilst showering them with love on this special day.

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande took to her official Instagram page and shared a click with his mother on Mother's day. The actress thanked her mum and wished her on the special occasion in her caption.

Uttaran actor Tina Datta shared a bunch of lovely photos with her mother and wrote, “From giving me my wings to fly to teaching me to stay on the ground, you are my life Maa. I miss being in the same city as you, your amazingly cooked food, your care and everything. Know that I may have grown up but I still love putting my head in your lap and going to sleep. Happy Mother’s Day!!!!! @madhu.datta19”

ALSO READ: Mother’s Day EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek To Mayuri; Celebs Share Sweetest Things They Did For Their Mom

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly shared an adorable still with her son on the occasion of on her official Instagram page. The actress wished all mothers a happy Mother’s day and revealed that she is away from her mom and son for the first time on the special occasion in her caption.

Rupali wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day all you special mommies 🤗🥰 The first time I m away from my mom and son on this special day 💔 When my Baby takes over his Baapus Instagram to make a post for Mumma ❤️”

Debina Bonnerjee shared a beautiful video with her Mom in twinning outfits which is too good to be missed. She extended mother’s day wishes and wrote, "It’s Mother’s Day. And I had to make it special for her and for me. It is upon us to make them feel special each day and extra special today.” Take a look!

ALSO READ: Mother’s Day 2021: Zee TV Artists Recall Some Of Their Best Memories And Lessons Learnt From Their Mothers

Karishma Tanna too wished her mom with lovely note that said, Meri Maa❤️ Thanku for always giving me strength and courage n love ❤️ If I know what love is it’s bcz of YOU!

And today if I am a strong person it’s bcz a strong woman raised me. Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers ❤️ I Love You MOM @jasminaktanna”