Mother’s Day EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek To Mayuri; Celebs Share Sweetest Things They Did For Their Mom

Abhishek Bajaj

I've made a song for my mother during the last lockdown when she was away from me. She was so touched that she got emotional. Whoever, I am today is because of my mother.

Mayuri Deshmukh

I believe the sweetest thing I've done for my mother was to write a poem for her. There's a lot of other sweet things that I'd do for her, but I think writing a poem was one of the sweetest things I did for her around the lockdown last year.

Shubhaavi Choksey

With all due respect to those who remember I honestly don't! In fact, I am the kind of person who remembers what others do and has done for me. I guess my mother has always done so much more than what I could ever imagine; that even if I sit down to rack my brains for the sweetest thing I have done for her, it will be of no use as she always surpasses it by the smallest thing she has done for me each time and will continue doing for my brother, my family and me!

Akash Jagga

I love surprising her. Whenever I'm in Mumbai and she's missing me, I always love surprising her by coming to Jaipur without telling anyone and I try to get gifts for her most of the times. I'm a Mumma's boy since childhood and I'm not ashamed of that. I love her the most, she's my best friend, I share and discuss everything with her, from work to politics to relationships, everything. When I was a kid, I used to always be where my mom is, that's still the case sometimes.

Manish Verma

This is about the Diwali 2019. That time, I was doing Beyhadh and my mom was insisting me to come to Delhi to celebrate. I told her that I can't come due to the shoot. But on the day of Diwali, I booked my tickets and flown to Delhi just to surprise her. I only told my dad about my surprise and asked him to take her to a relative place so that I could make arrangements at home the way I used to do in childhood. My dad did exactly the same and I made a halwa for her and decorated the place. When she came back, she was absolutely stunned seeing me and all the preps. She had tears of happiness that time.

Donal Bisht

I think the sweetest thing I've ever done for my mother is the fact that I'd always bring her cake for every Mother's Day, and we'd celebrate it. I would shoot through the day, and after pack-up, I'd pick up a cake for her, and take it home to celebrate Mother's Day with her. Although I couldn't make it home last Mother's Day due to the lockdown, I wrote her poetry. That was a pretty emotional moment for me.

Mayank Nishchal

When I was a kid, every night my mother used to do my hair massage (champi) so that I could sleep well. But now, I am all grown up so it's like now I do my mom's champi every night so that she can feel relaxed for some time as mother's job is never done. It's a right of every mother in the world to be pampered as she does a lot for her children. It's very important to show how much we children appreciate all that she does.