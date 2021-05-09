Mother's Day 2021: From Shweta Tiwari To Anita Hassanandani, Here Are 5 Stylist Moms Of Telly Town

Shweta Tiwari

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Shweta Tiwari is a proud single mother of two adorable kids- Palak Tiwari and Reyaansh. The actress aces in every look. Recently, she underwent a major transformation as she lost oodles of weight. She indeed sets beauty and fitness goals. The actress recently left for Cape Town, South Africa to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Mahhi Vij

Mahhi Vij has a baby girl Tara. The actress has been active on social media and frequently posts adorable pictures with her little munchkin. The actress looks stunning not just in Indian but also modern attire.

Smriti Khanna

Smriti Khanna, who was seen in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, has been sharing cute pictures and videos with her baby girl Anayka Gupta. The actress looks super stylish, and her style sense is classic and chic.

Kanchi Kaul

Kanchi Kaul has two adorable sons- Azai and Ivarr. She rocks in both Indian and modern attires.

Anita Hassanandani

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin actress Anita Hassanandani delivered baby boy, Aarav on February 9. She is one of the stylish moms in the television industry, her pictures on her Instagram account is a proof.