Mother’s Day 2021: Zee TV Artists Recall Some Of Their Best Memories And Lessons Learnt From Their Mothers

Every year we dedicate one day to celebrate and honour the spirit of motherhood and applaud the efforts of a woman whose job is not just limited to being a parent or a housewife. In many countless ways, she plays the role of a teacher, a guide and a mentor only to be the biggest support and inspiration for us.

On this special occasion of Mother’s Day, we decided to ask some of our leading Zee TV actors about the best memories they have with their mothers and the biggest life lessons learnt from them.

Poorva Gokhle who plays the role of Anupriya in Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta said, “The one thing that I have definitely learnt from my mom is to always be positive no matter what the situation may be. Till today, I try to apply this learning to whatever I am doing by trying to stay positive. And I know that it is not possible to stay optimistic every day, but I feel it’s a part of my genes and for that I have to thank my mom. Even today whenever there is any situation, I just think that whatever is happening is happening for the best and I have to stay positive. One thing that I really miss about being with her is that while I used to sleep, my mom would always have her arms around me which gave me the most peaceful sleep ever. You don’t get that kind of sleep when you grow up.(laughs) I wish my mom a very happy and a healthy life. She’s a very happy-go-lucky positive person and I hope she stays the same always.”

Raghav Tiwari who plays the role of Aditya in Zee TV’s Hamariwali Good News revealed, "My mother is my everything, she matters the most to me, so Mother's Day is really special for me and I try making it exceptional for her every year. I have a lot of memories with my mom, in fact, I remember whenever I used to be mischievous, she used to make me sit in front of the temple and say sorry as she is quite spiritual. In some way or the other, she really taught me some valuable life lessons. I also remember how she used to make my tiffin, even after I grew older. I have been a foodie all my life and I used to love my mother's dishes. But if someone even joked about me eating so much, my mom would scold them and tell them, 'let him eat how much he wants to, what is your problem?' I cherish all these memories that I share with her and to be honest, I've actually stayed away from my mother a lot, be it for studies or shooting. So, I miss having her around and I value her more than anything in this world as she has supported me in all the phases of my life. I would really like to wish her and every mom out there a very Happy Mother's Day."

Sanjay Gagnani who plays the role of Prithvi in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya revealed, "Mother's Day is really special for me as I've always been very close to my Mom. I feel she has been the Wonder Woman of my life, the strong figure who cares for and defends her family always. She is one of the strongest women that I know, and I love her for whatever she has done for our family and me. I must say that wherever I am today, it is because of her. She has always supported me in any and everything that I take up. My mom has always motivated me and whenever I was low and thought about quitting, she has been my pillar of strength to get back up and start over again. She has made many sacrifices all her life and now, I just want her to relax and have a great and happy life. On this Mother's Day, I might not be able to go and meet her, but I will be connecting with her virtually, spending time with her and making her laugh and smile. Spreading joy during such a time, especially in your family, is really important. So, I'd request everyone to give their mom some time this Mother's Day and make them smile a bit."

Preyal Shah who plays the character of Kiara in Apna Time Bhi Aayega said, “My mom is more like an elder sister in my life, we go shopping together and we share our deepest and darkest secrets also with each other. Every moment spent with her is the most amazing and while there are several memories that I can recall, the most special one is making samosas with her and having them at 6 am in the morning. We had spent the entire night before watching series and chit chatting, just before hitting the bed we felt a sudden pang of hunger and decided that we wanted to gorge on Samosas (laughs). I have learnt almost everything from my mother but the one lesson that has really helped me in my life is that whenever a problem arrives, do not crib or cry over it. Instead, find a solution and try getting over it as soon as possible. My mom has taught me to be super optimistic even when I am facing a bad time in life. She always told me that this time is here only to teach you something and that there is always something better waiting after that. This is the only life funda that I always follow and all the credit for that goes to my mom. Every Mother’s Day I usually get my mom some of her favourite gifts and take her out for a yummy lunch, but keeping the current pandemic in mind, our celebrations are going to be a little subtle this year. However, it is still going to be a fun one and I can’t wait to spend another Mother’s Day with her.”

Anjum Fakih who plays the role of Srishti Arora in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya said, “Over the past few years my mom and I have grown extremely close. She is my best friend, my confidante and literally my go-to person for everything. One of the biggest life lessons that I learnt from her, that is etched on me and has become a part of my personality is when she told me to never lie. My mother has always encouraged me and my siblings to speak and stand for the truth. She has instilled the value of speaking the truth and standing up against the wrong in us and that value has stayed with us. The one memory that I have of my mother is of her putting in the efforts to make sure that we have a good education. Although she studied in an Urdu medium school, she studied English, Hindi and Marathi to ensure that she can teach us, and we get the best possible education and become independent. She has been a strong support system for us all. This Mother’s Day I would like to thank my mom for all that she has done and all that she does for us selflessly. Today we are what we are because of the values she has instilled in us. Her efforts and love have made us stronger and independent. Thank you, mom for taking that leap of faith and providing us with unwavering support.”