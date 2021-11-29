Mouni Roy To Marry Her Beau Suraj Nambiar On THIS Date: Report

Popular actress Mouni Roy is reportedly dating Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar. The couple has been making headlines for their wedding rumours. And now, a report published in ETimes TV suggests that the duo will soon be tying the knot.

Yes, the report states that Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar will tie the knot on January 27, 2022, and their pre-wedding rituals will be organized on January 26, 2021. The wedding venue will be either Dubai or Italy. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. If reports are to be believed, Mouni and Suraj's wedding reception will be held at Cooch Behar, West Bengal.

A source told ETimes TV, "Her close friends have been asked to save the date. The venue is yet to be disclosed. It could be a destination wedding. A function will be hosted in her hometown, Cooch Behar, as well." The report also suggests that Mouni shares a very strong bond with Suraj's parents.

A couple of years ago, when Mouni Roy was asked about dating Suraj Nambiar, she had stated that she wanted to focus on her career, and revealed that she is single. Talking about Mouni Roy, the actress was earlier in a relationship with Mohit Raina. Later, she was also rumoured to be dating Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Mouni is a part of Abhay Deol and Karan Deol-starrer Velle. She has acted in popular films like Gold, KGF Chapter 1, Romeo Akbar Walter, Made In China and London Confidential. Apart from movies, Mouni has also been part of several TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasturi, Do Saheliyaan, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Junoon, Naagin 1, Naagin 2 and so on.