Mrunal Jain And His Wife Sweetie To Welcome Their First Child In January 2022

Good News for Mrunal Jain fans! The Uttaran actor recently revealed that his wife Sweetie and he are all set to welcome their first child next year. In an interview with Times of India, Mrunal said that January is his birthday month and his wife's due date is also in the same month.

Rashami Desai's rakhi brother Mrunal said, "Our baby is due in January-end. I will wait for my child's arrival to celebrate my birthday. I am excited as well as nervous about becoming a father. Everything will soon change. My world will revolve around my little one, and I am sure my baby will have me wrapped around its little finger (smiles)."

Mrunal Jain further stated that he has been preparing for the new role. He has learnt to strike a balance between his personal and professional life. He has become more focused and responsible now. For the unversed, Mrunal Jain had an arranged marriage in July 2013. The couple took time to know each other before deciding on extending a family.

The Nagarjun Ek Yoddha actor said, "I feel it's important to know each other well, and that's why we gave ourselves time before we became parents, as we knew that our focus would be completely on him/her." On the professional front, Mrunal Jain will next be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer much-delayed film, Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty.

The actor is all set to start shooting for a web series soon. He has also done a couple of music videos, which will be released soon.

Filmibeat congratulates Mrunal Jain and Sweetie on the good news!