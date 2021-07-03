MTV Cancel COVID: Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Shilpa Shetty Clothes On Sale For Fans!

MTV's Cancel COVID initiative has launched the No Fever Sale that will allow one to purchase clothes that have been worn by some sought-after celebs on the block. The outfits for sale have been thoroughly QC'd and cleaned. The sale is also happening for a noble cause wherein the money spent by the buyers will go to an NGO called SEEDS.

The NGO is currently aiming at vaccinating the majority of people across India and the money attained through the sale will help them to spread their endeavours across the country. The clothes having been worn by celebs previously will also get recycled through this sale, thus not contributing to pollution and fast fashion and instead promoting circular fashion. One can shop for MTV's No Fever Sale on this site - https://saltscout.com/store/dolcevee/mtvcancelcovid.

The clothes that are available on sale have been worn by celebs like Taapsee Pannu, Rannvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinapa, Varun Sood, Divya Aggarwal, Sunny Leone, Shilpa Shetty and many others. The entire process from procuring the outfit to delivering the same to the buyer's doorstep will involve complete sustainability. Take a look at the statement released by MTV regarding the same.