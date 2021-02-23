MTV Splitsvilla X3 Promo: Sunny Leone And Rannvijay Singha Bring The ‘Yellow Or Silver Cupid’ Suspense

One of India's most popular dating reality shows, MTV Splitsvilla is back. The new season of the glitzy show will once again see the quest of some good-looking and badass men and women try to find love on the show against all odds. Now, the excitement surrounding the same will be higher as hosts Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha have also dropped the new promo of the show.

Talking about the promo of MTV Splitsvilla X3, it begins with Rannvijay Singha asking Sunny Leone, how people end up falling in love. To this, Sunny replies saying, "Cupid's Arrows." Soon, Rannvijay hints that this season will revolve around the theme of the yellow and silver cupid arrows. He states while the yellow cupid will represent love, the silver cupid will signify lust.

The promo further states that the contestants of this season will be living in the Gold and Silver Villa. The contestants who end up finding their perfect match will be staying at the Gold Villa while the others have to be put up at the Silver Villa. Talking about the show, this season, Splitsvilla X3 has been shot in the picturesque locales of Kerala instead of Goa. The promo also boasts of some popular faces which will raise the excitement level further amidst the fans. Roadies Revolutions stars Nikita Bhamidipati and Kevin Almasifar can be seen in the promo of the show. Take a look at the promo shared by Sunny Leone.

Apart from this, Samruddhi Jadhav and Shivam Sharma will also be a part of the show. Earlier, we had reported that Ace of Space 2 winner Salman Zaidi who was also roped in to be part of the new season, had to opt-out of the show due to health issues. Salman told Times of India, "As much as I was excited to kickstart my journey in Splitsvilla X3, I'm sad to inform my fans and well-wishers that owing to some health issues, I have had to quit the show. Post an overwhelming experience with Ace of Space, I was looking forward to embarking on yet another eventful ride with Splitsvilla X3 and meeting new people but unfortunately, I had to take this step due to some unavoidable circumstances." Talking about the show, MTV Splitsvilla X3 will start airing on Saturday, March 6, 2021, on MTV at 7 pm.

Also Read: Splitsvilla 13: Ace Of Space Fame Nikita Bhamidipati Confirmed As One Of The Contestants

Also Read: Splitsvilla X3: Shivam Sharma To Be Seen In Rannvijay Singha & Sunny Leone's Show?