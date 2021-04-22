Mukesh Khanna's Brother Satish Khanna Passes Away

Mukesh Khanna's elder brother Satish Khanna, former President of the Indian Scout Guide Fellowship and a scout from the age of 12 years, passed away due to a heart attack. The veteran TV and Bollywood actor revealed that his brother had recovered from COVID-19 and had taken the first dose of vaccine.

Mukesh said that though Satish was 84-years-old, he was a tennis player and participated in various senior citizen tennis tournaments. He added that his brother brought him closer to Fellowship and the Scout movement, and had the honour of being appointed the brand ambassador of the Indian Fellowship.

The Mahabharat actor revealed that his brother used to regularly watch his TV show Shaktimaan and used to tell him that the show is good not only for children but it is entertaining for adults. He also added that Satish used to visit him in the evenings and shares his feedback on my TV show, and sometimes he even used to tell him how he did not enjoy a particular episode.

Also Read: Hina Khan's Father Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Actress Rushes To Mumbai

Mukesh said, "He was very healthy and keeping fit. But, he got infected with the virus. He had recovered and taken the vaccine too, but suffered a heart attack and passed away. I will miss him very much."

Also Read: Ridhima Pandit On Losing Her Mother: My Mother's World Revolved Around Me; The Loss Is Irreparable

The actor also recalled how his brother was honoured by the former President Pranab Mukherjee and said, "He was honoured with the Silver Elephant, the highest insignia of honour, of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, awarded at the hands of Honourable late President Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India. He received several accolades and recognition from Asia-Pacific member countries of the International Fellowship. He was twice elected as its chairman."