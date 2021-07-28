Mukesh Khanna On Raj Kundra P*rn Scandal: If Shilpa Shetty Speaks, Adult Industry Will Shut Down

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested last week in a case related to alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps. While Raj Kundra has been sent to judicial custody, Shilpa apparently told the police that she neither knew about the content of the app, nor did she interfere in her husband's business. Recently, Mukesh Khanna was asked about the same, and he feels that she is not speaking the truth.

The Shaktimaan actor told ABP News that Shilpa must be knowing about it and he feels that if she speaks the truth, the adult industry will be shut down.

Mukesh was quoted by the portal as saying, "In earlier times, there was not much talk between husband and wife, but today the wife knows everything about what her husband is doing. Shilpa Shetty should know about this 120 per cent. I am not saying that she is responsible for this, but if she is sincere and has the guts to speak against her husband, then she must speak because if she does, this (adult) industry will be shut down."

Super Dancer 4: Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia D'souza To Replace Shilpa Shetty This Weekend!

Forensic Auditors To Examine Raj Kundra's Accounts; Police Say No Clean Chit Yet To Shilpa Shetty

Meanwhile, Shilpa, who has been judging Super Dancer 4, has been missing from the show ever since Raj Kundra was arrested. Previously, Karisma Kapoor had replaced her as a special judge. In the upcoming episode, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza will be seen in the show.

Since Raj Kundra has been sent to judicial custody, Shilpa's return to the show is uncertain for a few episodes. It has to be seen if she will be replaced by Malaika Arora, who had taken her place when her family had tested positive for COVID-19 or if the makers will rope in another celebrity as her replacement until she returns.