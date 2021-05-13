Mukesh Khanna’s Elder Sister Dies 12 Days After Recovering From COVID-19

Shaktimaan fame Mukesh Khanna's elder sister Kamal Kapoor passed away yesterday (May 12) in Delhi due to lung congestion. Notably, the actor penned an emotional post on Instagram, in which he revealed that she had recovered from COVID-19 just 12 days before her death. Mukesh explained the whole tragic incident in his Instagram post and shared a picture with his late sister and other family members.

Mukesh Khanna captioned the snap as, "कल घंटो मैं मेरी मौत की झूठी ख़बर का सच बताने का संघर्ष करता रहा। लेकिन मुझे पता नहीं था कि एक भयंकर सच मेरे ऊपर मँडरा रहा है।आज मेरी इकलौती बड़ी बहन कमल कपूर का दिल्ली में निधन हो गय, उनके निधन से काफी मर्माहत हूँ ,हम सब परिवार सकते में आ गये हैं । १२ दिन में कोविड को हराने के बाद लंग्स के कंजेस्चन से वो हार गई। पता नहीं ऊपर वाला क्या हिसाब किताब कर रहा है। सचमुच मैं पहली बार ज़िंदगी में हिल गया हूँ। अश्रुपूरित नमन,भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि।।."

Also Read : Shaktimaan Actor Mukesh Khanna Rubbishes Death Rumours, Says 'I Am Perfectly Alright'

In his post, Mukesh explained that yesterday, he was struggling to tell people that his death rumours are fake. However, another harsh reality was hovering over his head. He is completely shaken by his sister's demise. Talking about his death rumours, Mukesh Khanna told ETimes TV that he is doing absolutely well and such news is affecting him mentally. The actor also revealed that his friends and relative were under stress after learning about his death.

Also Read : Mukesh Khanna's Brother Satish Khanna Passes Away

In April 2021, Mukesh Khanna's brother Satish Khanna had also passed away due to a heart attack. Hence, the last few months were very tough for the Shaktimaan actor. Meanwhile, Mukesh Khanna shot to fame with his portrayal of Indian superhero Shaktimaan. He is also known for shows like Mahabharat, Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, Vishwamitra, Yug and so on. Apart from TV shows, he has also featured in movies like Tahalka, Raja, Yalgaar, Saugandh, Plan and so on.