Mukesh Khanna Slams Kangana Ranaut Over Controversial ‘Azadi’ Statement; Says 'Chaaploosi Se Prerit'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut often hits the headlines for her controversial statement. Recently, she was slammed by many for comment on India's freedom. She had said that the freedom (Azadi) that India attained in 1947 was given to the nation as a 'bheek (handout)' by the British. This obviously put her under the scanner and many netizens slammed her for her controversial statement. Now, Mukesh Khanna has reacted to her comment and called it as 'chaaploosi se prerit'.

The Shaktimaan actor actor shared a lengthy note and slammed the actress. He called the statement was childish, ridiculous and flattering.

He wrote in Hindi, "Many people have been asking me time and again that you have not commented on the derogatory remark made on India's independence of the country. So let me tell. I have given. But maybe not read. So thought I should say it publicly. According to me, this statement was childish. It was ridiculous. It was flattering. Was it a sign of ignorance or a side effect of the Padma Award. I don't know. But everyone knows this and also believes that our country became independent on August 15, 1947. Even trying to dress it differently would be nothing short of foolish for anyone."

He further added, "But here I would also like to disclose that whether to say or sing it.. gave us azaadi bina khadag without shield, sabarmati ke sant tune kar diya kamal.. is as far from reality as the above statement. The reality is that if anyone created the fear of running away in the mind of the British government, it was the sacrifice of countless revolutionaries of the country, the fear of Subhas Chandra Bose's Azad Hind Fauj and the rebellion of his own soldiers."

Mukesh concluded by asking the actress to 'stop making such controversial statement!'