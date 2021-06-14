Munisha Khatwani Shares Pictures From Nisha Rawal And Karan Mehra’s Son Kavish’s Birthday Celebrations

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra’s son Kavish celebrated his birthday on Monday. And on the special occasion, Nisha’s friend and actress Munisha Khatwani took to her Instagram and shared some pictures and videos from Kavish’s birthday celebrations. The birthday party was also attended by other celebrity friends like Rohit Verma.

Munisha’s shared glimpses from the celebration with Nisha where Kavish can be seen cutting the space design cake with his friends and family. She also wished the birthday boy and tagged Nisha and Rohit in her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, actor Karan Mehra also took to his social media accounts to pen a sweet birthday wish to wish whilst sharing a few pictures of a cake surrounded by gifts. At the end of the note, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor thanked everyone for their birthday wishes.

In his previous post, Karan had also shared a video of Kavish and him spending time together, where we see Karan teaching Kavish how to fill water in the glass. He wrote in his caption, “How quick they grow and start instructing you what to do. My water intake is taken care of by constant refills from the water dispenser and being served so cutely by @Kavishmehra. I love you gazillion too.” Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Karan and Nisha’s marital discord grabbed headlines after Nisha filed a case of domestic violence against the actor. Karan was even arrested and later released on bail. The actor has denied the assault allegations and has claimed that Nisha had herself banged her head on the wall and switched off the camera to frame him in the case.

