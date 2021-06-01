Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal Case: Munisha Khatwani Supports Nisha, Says 'Time To Wake Up'

Actor and astrologer Munisha Khatwani has now come out in support of Nisha Rawal who had yesterday (May 31) filed a police complaint against her husband and actor Karan Mehra of domestic violence. The Mumbai Police had arrested the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor based on his wife's complaint of hitting her during a fight at home. Now Munisha has shared a shocking picture of Nisha on her social media handle wherein she can be seen bleeding from her forehead.

Sharing the post, Munisha Katwani shared a strong message asking for justice for Nisha Rawal. She added that as one of Nisha's closest friends, she cannot stay silent in this matter. Munisha wrote, "Time to break the silence ... time to wake up ..never judge a book by the cover as the saying goes and here is the proof .. as a tarot card reader and astrologer I had been told to keep mum .. as one of her closest friends. I cannot :( @missnisharawal we stand by you. I have known for years but had to maintain silence.. not anymore. I think we all know who did this. I love you @missnisharawal." Take a look at the same.

Munisha also tagged the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office and Mumbai Police in her post. She also tagged Nisha Rawal's close friends like Kashmera Shah, Rohit Verma and Puja Banerjee in the post. It can be assumed that the picture of a blood-stained Nisha was clicked after her fight with Karan Mehra. Nisha has also claimed that her husband is involved in an extramarital affair and said that Karan has not left anything for her from her earnings and has even sold her wedding jewellery. Celebs like Mouni Roy, Mouli Ganguly and Tannaz Irani also expressed their shock in the comments section.

Talking about the case, DCP Vishal Thakur who has been overlooking the case had informed Mid-Day that the case has been registered under sections 336, 337, 332, 504 and 506 against Karan Mehra. The police inspector Shivaji Jadhav from Goregaon Police also told the publication that Karan allegedly abused her and pushed her against the wall, which caused injuries on her head. Karan and Nisha were dating for many years before tying the knot in the year 2012. The couple is also a four-year-old son Kavish Mehra.

For women in distress

Help Available on Contact

Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004

Shakti Shalini 10920

Shakti Shalini - women's shelter (011) 24373736/ 24373737

SAARTHAK (011) 26853846/ 26524061

All India Women's Conference 10921/ (011) 23389680

JAGORI (011) 26692700

Joint Women's Programme (also has branches in Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai) (011) 24619821

Sakshi - violence intervention center (0124) 2562336/ 5018873

Saheli - a womens organization (011) 24616485 (Saturdays)

Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158

Nari Raksha Samiti (011) 23973949

RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647