Muskaan Nancy And Hansika Motwani's Brother Prashant’s Haldi, Sangeet & Engagement Ceremony Pictures Out

Maata Ki Chowki fame Muskaan Nancy is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Prashant Motwani. The couple is having a destination wedding and the wedding festivities commenced two days ago in Udaipur. And now, a few pictures and videos from their Mehendi, Haldi, sangeet and engagement ceremony have made their way on to social media.

According to a TOI report, Muskaan performed on 'Chunari chunari’ song from Biwi No. at her Mehendi ceremony. The actress was seen in an orange lehenga and Prashant wore a grey sherwani at the function.

For the engagement ceremony, Muskaan looked stunning in a silver gown while Prashant complemented her in a black tuxedo. The couple exchanged rings while Prashant was seen going down on his knees. This was followed by Muskaan also proposed to him.

Prashant's sister and actress Hansika Motwani also took to her Instagram stories and shared some amazing pictures from the pre-wedding ceremonies. Check it out below:

For the unversed, Muskaan and Prashant Motwani have been dating each other for some time now. The couple were supposed to tie the knot last year in March but had to postpone their plans due to the pandemic. In an interview with BT, the actress had shared that they will have a royal-themed wedding.

