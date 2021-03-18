Muskaan Nancy & Hansika Motwani's Brother Prashant's Wedding Festivities Begin; Shraddha & Hunar Attend
Muskaan Nancy, who is known for her show Maata Ki Chowki, is all set to get married to Hansika Motwani's brother Prashant Motwani. The couple had an intimate roka ceremony on December 10, 2020 and now, their wedding festivities have begun.
Muskaan's friends Shraddha Arya, Hunar Hale and Divajyotee Sharma attended the wedding festivities (Maata ki chowki) and congratulated the actress for her new beginnings on their social media accounts. Take a look at a few pictures!
In Pic: Muskaan With Hunar Hale
At Maata ki chowki, Muskaan looked lovely in a red outfit with minimal make-up and jewellery.
Hunar Congratulates Muskaan
Hunar Hale shared a picture snapped with Muskaan and wrote, "May Light always surround you; May Laughter infect you; May Goodness inspire; your Deepest Desires. Through all that you Reach For, May your arms Never Tire. Many congratulations! Super happy seeing you entering a beautiful phase of your life @nancymuskaan 🤗❤️."
Dr Anara Gupta Writes…
Dr Anara Gupta, who is an actress and model, also attended the function. The actress shared a few pictures and wrote, "Congratulations to dear @nancymuskaan @i_motwani for new beginning of your life. Best of luck for a happy n prosperous marriage to two people who truly deserve each other HAPPY WEDDING #prashantkimuskaan."
Divyajyotee Sharma Writes…
Divyajyotee Sharma wrote, "Congrxxxxxx ! Nancy & Prashant wish u a life of Happiness & Love God Bless ! Love u 🥰❤️😘🎊💐🎈🎉" She captioned another picture as, "Having fun in Nancy's & Prashant Mata ki Chowki with my darlings Sunita Anara 🎊🎈🎉😍😘❤️🥰😇"
Shraddha With To-Be Bride
In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, Shraddha can be seen recording a video in which she along with Muskaan and others enacting the viral 'Pawri' dialogue.
