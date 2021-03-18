Muskaan Nancy & Hansika Motwani's Brother Prashant's Wedding Festivities Begin; Shraddha & Hunar Attend

In Pic: Muskaan With Hunar Hale

At Maata ki chowki, Muskaan looked lovely in a red outfit with minimal make-up and jewellery.

Hunar Congratulates Muskaan

Hunar Hale shared a picture snapped with Muskaan and wrote, "May Light always surround you; May Laughter infect you; May Goodness inspire; your Deepest Desires. Through all that you Reach For, May your arms Never Tire. Many congratulations! Super happy seeing you entering a beautiful phase of your life @nancymuskaan 🤗❤️."

Dr Anara Gupta Writes…

Dr Anara Gupta, who is an actress and model, also attended the function. The actress shared a few pictures and wrote, "Congratulations to dear @nancymuskaan @i_motwani for new beginning of your life. Best of luck for a happy n prosperous marriage to two people who truly deserve each other HAPPY WEDDING #prashantkimuskaan."

Divyajyotee Sharma Writes…

Divyajyotee Sharma wrote, "Congrxxxxxx ! Nancy & Prashant wish u a life of Happiness & Love God Bless ! Love u 🥰❤️😘🎊💐🎈🎉" She captioned another picture as, "Having fun in Nancy's & Prashant Mata ki Chowki with my darlings Sunita Anara 🎊🎈🎉😍😘❤️🥰😇"

Shraddha With To-Be Bride

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, Shraddha can be seen recording a video in which she along with Muskaan and others enacting the viral 'Pawri' dialogue.